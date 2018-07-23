Cultural boycott of Israel cannot be justified

As the son of a Holocaust survivor I came to see cultural boycotts as wrongheaded

Oliver Sears

“It may be scant consolation to the victims of Israeli abuse but boycotting Israeli culture isn’t the answer.” Photograph: Stockbyte/Getty Images

“It may be scant consolation to the victims of Israeli abuse but boycotting Israeli culture isn’t the answer.” Photograph: Stockbyte/Getty Images

What do cultural boycotts entail for those countries under sanction; are they effective and can they be morally justified? As a second-generation survivor of the Holocaust whose family witnessed the discrimination of Nazi persecution in extremis, I have grave reservations that cultural boycotts can ever achieve their objectives without fomenting prejudice against the individual.

In the mid-1980s one of the most well known challenges to a cultural boycott of a nation came to the attention of the international community. Paul Simon’s Graceland album was heavily influenced by South African rhythms and the American singer-songwriter invited black South African musicians to record the album with him. When he decided to tour South Africa with the same musicians, Simon faced resistance from many anti-apartheid supporters and the ANC who had called for a cultural and economic boycott of South Africa.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.