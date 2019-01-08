Crosaire No 16844 by Crossheir – Tuesday, January 8th, 2019

Across:

1 Endless (p) music (‘rap’ without ‘p’ = -RA-) in restaurant (CA-FE) (CARAFE) might be the choice of sommelier (CARAFE),

4 Expose to danger (IMPERI-L) about American (-A-) (IMPERIAL) weighting up system (IMPERIAL weights),

9 Bill (NOTICE) and Max deducted from income tax (“Max” deducted from “income tax” = incoet = NOTICE),

10 Colourful type (LIME-) of building unit (brick) that needs no introduction (b) (‘brick’ without ‘b’ = -RICK) (LIMERICK) to one of those in Munster (LIMERICK),

12 Sounds like (= homophone indicator) staff members (‘aides’ = ‘aids’ = -AID S-) in Belgium city (Liege = L- -IEGE) (LAID SIEGE) attempted blockade of Rome, for instance (LAID SIEGE),

13 Olympian has no aim (‘Olympian’ has no ‘aim’ = olypn = PYLON) or electrifying support (PYLON),

14 Tavern’s (taverns = SERVANT) drunk (= anagram indicator) is after (= positional indicator) polite type (CIVIL) (CIVIL SERVANT) who has the ear of the minister (CIVIL SERVANT),

18 One could pass this on (CONVEY-) in hospital (-ER) to Sam Browne (‘Sam Browne’ army BELT) (CONVEYER BELT) or get it off production line (CONVEYER BELT),

21 Gradually destroy (ERODE) drugs (E+E = E-E) found on both sides of bar (bar = -ROD-) (ERODE),

22 This rogue (this rogue = RIGHTEOUS) criminal (= anagram indicator) is not wicked (RIGHTEOUS),

24 Reportedly (= homophone indicator) breaks (“breaks” = “brakes” = ABS- brakes) in (-IN-) for the (-THE) (ABSINTHE) drink (ABSINTHE),

25 Victor (V-) takes couple of orders (O+O = -OO-) to party (-DO-) circle (-O) (VOODOO) for The Cult (VOODOO),

26 Exercises (PRESS-UPS) journalists’ (PRESS -) union (-U-) and pressure (-P-) on society (-S) (PRESS-UPS),

27 Wrong (UNTRUE) organisation (UN-) goes through (“through” = “true” = -TRUE) report (= homophone indicator) (UNTRUE).

Down:

1 A local French cop (‘flic’ = -FLIC-) follows (= position indicator) criminal (CON-) for time (-T) (CONFLICT) in The Troubles (CONFLICT),

2 Gun dog (retriever) with no tail (r) (‘retriever’ without ‘r’ = RETRIEVE) gets to fetch (RETRIEVE),

3 What one of those putting you in the picture would do (FOCUS) for emphasis (FOCUS),

5 First time out (MAIDEN VOYAGE) in horse race (MAIDEN) for those hoping to make the trip (VOYAGE) (MAIDEN VOYAGE),

6 The Observer (EYE-) intro (-OPENER) (EYE-OPENER) is a revelation (EYE-OPENER),

7 Hanging around freezing (ICICLE) with couple of those in charge (in charge = IC x 2 = ICIC-) of The Spanish (the = el) Review (= reversal indicator) (el = -LE) (ICICLE),

8 Fondness (LIKING) for fair amount of (half of) life (half of ‘life’ = LI-) in The Palace (-KING) (LIKING),

11 Person gets stolen goods (RECEIVER-) to despatch (-SHIP) (RECEIVERSHIP) from business under court protection (RECEIVERSHIP),

15 Draw attention (Lo! = LO-) to circle (-O-) observed (-SE EN-) by detective (-DS) (LOOSE ENDS) with unfinished business (LOOSE ENDS),

16 Is capable of making notes (RECORDER is capable of making musical notes) working in court (court RECORDER),

17 Checks out The Hearing (OTOSCOPE) with old (O-) Count (count = tot) briefly (t) (‘tot’ without ‘t’ = -TO-) where there’s capacity (-SCOPE) (OTOSCOPE),

19 Make over (REVAMP) to father (REV-) and a (-A-) foreign politician (-MP) (REVAMP),

20 Maurice (MO-E) takes in most of old European empire (most of ‘USSR’= -USS -) (MOUSSE) – it’s hair-raising stuff (MOUSSE),

23 Prickly type one associates with rosé (prickly type one associates with rosé/rose = THORN) from summit on The (summit on ‘The’ = T-) Cape (Cape -HORN) (THORN).