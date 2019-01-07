Crosaire No 16843 by Crossheir – Monday, January 7th, 2019

Across:

8 High-flyer (hawk) sacrifices weekend (‘week’ end = k) (‘hawk’ without ‘k’ = HAW-) at first-class (-AI-) institute (-I) (HAWAII) in Pacific Ocean (HAWAII),

9 What one might need to get to the top (ELEVATOR) to reveal (to reveal = ELEVATOR) changes (= anagram indicator),

10 Make-up artist takes edges off (‘make-up artist’ takes edges off = MAST) Pole (pole = MAST),

11 Go through (EXPERIENCE) one’s history in Labour (one’s history in labour / work = EXPERIENCE),

12 Pushes in (BARGES in) half the gear (half the ‘gear’ = -GE-) in public houses (public houses/ bars = BAR-S) (BARGES),

14 The professor’s (the professors = SCHOLARS) students? (scholarship students = SCHOLARS),

15 Freud’s analysis (FREE ASSOCIATION) of Frank (frank/open = FREE) Bond (ASSOCIATION) (FREE ASSOCIATION),

18 Made life difficult (BOTHERED) for that man (-HE-) consumed by curious (= anagram indicator) debtor (debtor = BOT-RED) (BOTHERED),

20 Free (= anagram indicator) State’s (states = TASTES) preferences (TASTES),

22 Allowance (R-ATION) covers education, first (‘education’ first = -E-) place (-PUT-) (REPUTATION) and something synonymous with respectability (REPUTATION),

24 Sink one’s teeth into (BITE) both sides of bitter chocolate (both sides of ‘bitter chocolate’ = BITE),

25 Sounds like (= homophone indicator) a savage (WILD-) dig at Croke Park (‘foul’ = ‘fowl’ = -FOWL) (WILDFOWL) from those gamey types (WILDFOWL),

26 The area covered (EXTENT) in engineering (E-) could be next (next = -XTEN-) problem (= position indicator) for Tesla (abbrev. for ‘tesla’ in physics = -T) (EXTENT).

Down:

1 Fruit (BANANA) bar (BAN-) area (-A-) is fairly (half of) naff (half of ‘naff’ = -NA) (BANANA),

2 Put a stop to (HALT) heads, hearts and lung transplants (heads /first letters of ‘hearts and lung transplants’ = HALT),

3 Seaside’s (seasides = DISEASES) storm (= anagram indicator) can make you sick (DISEASES),

4 Breakdown (WEEP) of bags coming off web pages (‘bags’ coming off ‘web pages’ = wepe = WEEP),

5 Shortage (DEARTH) leads to awful (= anagram indicator) hatred (hatred = DEARTH),

6 Latest lies (latest lies = SATELLITES) produced (= anagram indicator) by those overseeing The Globe (those overseeing the globe/the world = SATELLITES),

7 Show (CONCERT-) nothing (-O) (CONCERTO) of musical composition (CONCERTO),

13 Type of squirrels (GREY- squirrels) and badgers (badgers/pesters = -HOUNDS) (GREYHOUNDS) used to chasing the racy hares (GREYHOUNDS),

14 Give someone hell (SCOLD) for what auctioneer said (S-OLD) about copyright (-C-) (SCOLD),

16 Greek island (RHODES-) is initially (‘is’ initially = -I-) in touch with academy (-A) (RHODESIA) in old African territory (RHODESIA),

17 The latest trend (fashionable/trendy = IN-) – brief (r) romantic (‘tender’ without ‘r’ = -TENDE) date (-D) (INTENDED) with fiancée (INTENDED),

19 Briefly (d) study (‘read’ without ‘d’ = REA-) issue (issue/offspring = -SON) (REASON) with some common sense (REASON),

21 Spin out (EXTEND) part in next Endeavour (part in ‘next Endeavour’ = EXTEND),

23 Clare, for one (Clare Island = ISLE), immersed in tennis lesson (immersed in ‘tennis lesson’ = ISLE),

24 No cures in Bucharest (no ‘cures’ in ‘Bucharest’ = bhat = BATH) for someone wanting to get clean (BATH).