Covid crisis: Taking stock of Ireland’s response

Christmas in Ireland will be a strange mixture of darkness and light – increased risks of transmission for all and the likelihood that a rising number of vulnerable people will be infected, fall ill and die from the virus.

Risks are mixed with the realistic hope that 2021 will bring us a vaccine. For some, there will be the light of the Nativity; and for many the joy of Christmas time with children. But for others, the hope that livelihoods can be restored in the new year is slipping away or long gone.