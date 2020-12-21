Covid crisis: Taking stock of Ireland’s response

People right to question lack of consultation and transparency in vital decisions

Ruairí Brugha

Henry Street on December 20th: The wisdom of the crowd made the case for face coverings well in advance of scientific consensus. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Christmas in Ireland will be a strange mixture of darkness and light – increased risks of transmission for all and the likelihood that a rising number of vulnerable people will be infected, fall ill and die from the virus.

Risks are mixed with the realistic hope that 2021 will bring us a vaccine. For some, there will be the light of the Nativity; and for many the joy of Christmas time with children. But for others, the hope that livelihoods can be restored in the new year is slipping away or long gone.

