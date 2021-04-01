Covid-19: Not prioritising the vaccination of teachers will have far-reaching impact

Last Saturday the United Nations issued a third global call to prioritise teacher vaccination against Covid-19. Three days later the Government announced that teachers would not, as promised, be prioritised for vaccination,

The first call came from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 13th, 2020, based upon epidemiologic setting and vaccine supply scenarios. High priority teachers and school staff (primary and early childhood development teachers) are among the priority groups recommended for vaccination in the first 11-20 per cent of national populations and all remaining teachers in the next 21-50 per cent of populations to be vaccinated.