Covid-19: Let’s stop pretending we can be New Zealand

Elimination of coronavirus in Ireland is a fantasy. It is a dream that will not be achieved in the immediate future. There are calls for Ireland to adopt a New Zealand model, but New Zealand is not a part of the European Union, and it does not share a common border with Northern Ireland. This model will not work for Ireland.

Advocates of this model are calling for strict quarantine and testing for all who return to Ireland. But they fail to come up with a detailed plan. Who is in charge of testing at the airport (there currently is none)? How do we patrol our borders between the North and South?