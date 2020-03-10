Coronavirus: Secondary schools and universities should close now
Covid-19 is a killer, in particular of the elderly and those who are already ill
An ambulance leaves a hospital in Warsaw, Poland after dropping off a patient suspected of coronavirus infection. Photograph: Czarek Sokolowski/AP
With the advent of Covid19 Ireland is facing into what a leading health scientist, Dr Sam McConkey, called a combination of the Spanish flu, the Wall Street Crash and the Civil War.
To date the Government, presumably from advice to not panic people, has been tentative in terms of implementation of non-medical interventions. The delays in cancelling the St Patrick’s Day parade exemplified this approach.