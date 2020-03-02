Coronavirus: Public interest must be the priority in media reporting
Obfuscation of detail on the spread of the illness will dilute trust in official sources
Leaflets which form part of the public awareness campaign for coronavirus at Dublin Airport. Two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the island. Photograph: PA
In the 2014 movie A Million Ways To Die in the West, the humour arises from the main protagonist having a well-honed sense of personal risk, while living in a time and a place - the American Old West - where no-one else does.
From stray gunshots and hostile natives to un-hygienic food practices and runaway horses, in the ‘Wild West’ shown here almost everyone and everything is dangerous.