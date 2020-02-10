There is now an absolute moral imperative to include Sinn Féin in government. The sheer impact of its electoral success means that leaving it out of government or any attempt to exclude the party would have both a debilitating and a damaging effect on our democracy. This may be an unpalatable message for those from the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil tradition.

The Sinn Féin surge in election 2020 is as remarkable as it was unexpected. It came as a surprise to the party itself, which under-provided on the candidate side, and was unable to capture the full extent of the surge in seat terms.