Concentration of property wealth in hands of a few will bring political change

Most people do not bother with the directive principles of social policy set out in article 45 of the Constitution. They are stated to be for the general guidance of the Oireachtas and their application is “the care of the Oireachtas exclusively” and not to be cognisable by the courts.

Among those principles is the following: “That there may be established on the land in economic security as many families as in the circumstances shall be practicable”. This aim was also to be found in the stated aims of the Fianna Fáil party.