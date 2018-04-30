Complacency may be undoing of Repeal activists
Campaign seems reluctant to engage with people who have genuine doubts
An anti-abortion poster in Dublin: people have real problems with abortion that cannot be wished away. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Project Arts Centre wall’s Pro-Choice “Repeal the Eighth Amendment” mural: was painted over for a second time after the Irish charities regulator ordered it be removed again. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne
I have spent the past four years studying, researching and talking about abortion. I’ve met abortionists, their assistants, people who have had abortions and people who have prosecuted illegal abortionists. On one memorable occasion I spent an afternoon at a high security prison with an abortionist who also happened to be America’s most prolific serial killer. He sang a French love song to my wife and kept touching her leg.