Colum Kenny: Ireland must criticise Trump but get off its high horse

It took Irish media almost 24 hours to notice Donald Trump’s sideswipe at Ireland this week. Ireland’s general tendency to view US politics through a liberal Democrat lens may blind us to how other Americans see the world.

Speaking in New York, at a combative press conference where he controversially renewed his claim that there was wrong on both sides involved in a street fight about a civil war statue of a Confederate general on a high horse at Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump was asked about chief executive officers leaving his advisory manufacturing council in protest.

He slammed them, saying, “they’re not taking their jobs seriously as it pertains to this country . . . If you look at Merck as an example, take a look at where their product is made. It’s made outside of our country. We want products made in the country . . . You can’t do it necessarily in Ireland and all of these other places. You have to bring this work back to this country.”

That a president of the US is singling out Ireland in response to lost US jobs is bad news. And it matters a lot more to Ireland than the details of a street fight in middle America. You would not think so from the relative media coverage here.

That street fight provides good self-righteous TV footage, easily and cheaply available, with cardboard cut-out bad guys in the form of Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members. Trump makes good copy. That fact helped get him elected, and may now be doing him more good than his detractors like to think.

He equivocated when it came to condemning those who perpetrated the worst violence at Charlottesville, but he voiced the reservations of many Americans when he claimed there had been violence on the other side, from a small number who reportedly came with baseball bats to confront a lawful, if odious, right-wing demonstration against the removal of a statue.

Landmark case

The US supreme court has long robustly defended free speech, even where (in a landmark case referring to Skokie, Illinois, in the 1970s) Nazis wanted to march in a Jewish area.

Trump is voicing public unease in America about current campaigns to remove statues and other symbols of the past and asking where will it stop. Will George Washington be the next target?

And Trump has a concrete policy on race, even if you dislike him. It helped to win him crucial black votes. He sees jobs as the solution, after years of verbal affirmation by Democrats and others that left blacks living in deprivation. His press conference in New York was to announce infrastructural projects that the US desperately needs, but in which the media showed little interest. Do they fear that his economic policies will work and win him a second term?

Trump told them, in relation to racial inequality, “You see just the other day, the car companies coming in, with Foxconn. I think if we continue to create jobs at levels that I’m creating jobs, I think that’s going to have a tremendous impact, positive impact, on race relations.”

Trump is a sometimes odious and frightening president, but he was elected fairly under the American system. Irish fascination with his antics is tinged by a certain air of superiority that leaves us open to accusations of hypocrisy. We have, after all, attracted US jobs offshore by means of incentives that seem to have come to have no social bottom line.

We hide behind the shield of Nato without paying a penny for it, and cutely let the US buy facilities at Shannon while we take the neutral high ground.

And what of our own Civil War monuments? We jettisoned various statues of Queen Victoria after independence, but what if we were to tear down monuments to those who rejected democracy in 1922 when most people accepted the Treaty, or various unofficial memorials to the later IRA? Would those opposing such iconography be dismissed as fascists? Donald Trump has no monopoly on ambivalence.

Openness to immigrants

And what of our record on the actual participation by new minorities in the Irish political system, on our openness to immigrants to Europe (in respect to whom we have found excuses to take an insignificant proportion compared to countries such as Italy and France), and on our treatment of those who actually reach our shores?

We condemn Trump for pulling his country out of the Paris Climate Change Accord, while our State’s record on climate change is also exceptionalist.

We should not be afraid to criticise Trump in appropriate and proportionate ways. But when he singles out Ireland for adverse attention, we might pause before mounting our moral high horse.