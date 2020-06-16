Coalition deal may see Irish politics change forever
Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been supremely responsive to evolving whims of voters
Fianna Fáil leader and next taoiseach Micheal Martin leaves Government Buildings in Dublin after the Programme For Government was finalised. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times
One of the reasons that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have run every government since the 1920s is that they have been supremely responsive to the evolving whims of their voters, and endlessly pliable in changing times.
That ability to adapt, to change and – where necessary – to perform outrageous U-turns is to some people evidence of a brazen cynicism that would sell its most dearly-held principles for power; for others it embodies the centrist, consensual politics that has underpinned a moderate polity, a prosperous economy and a redistributive state.