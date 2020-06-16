Coalition deal may see Irish politics change forever

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been supremely responsive to evolving whims of voters

Pat Leahy

Fianna Fáil leader and next taoiseach Micheal Martin leaves Government Buildings in Dublin after the Programme For Government was finalised. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times

Fianna Fáil leader and next taoiseach Micheal Martin leaves Government Buildings in Dublin after the Programme For Government was finalised. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times

One of the reasons that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have run every government since the 1920s is that they have been supremely responsive to the evolving whims of their voters, and endlessly pliable in changing times.

That ability to adapt, to change and – where necessary – to perform outrageous U-turns is to some people evidence of a brazen cynicism that would sell its most dearly-held principles for power; for others it embodies the centrist, consensual politics that has underpinned a moderate polity, a prosperous economy and a redistributive state.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.