Coalition deal may see Irish politics change forever

One of the reasons that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have run every government since the 1920s is that they have been supremely responsive to the evolving whims of their voters, and endlessly pliable in changing times.

That ability to adapt, to change and – where necessary – to perform outrageous U-turns is to some people evidence of a brazen cynicism that would sell its most dearly-held principles for power; for others it embodies the centrist, consensual politics that has underpinned a moderate polity, a prosperous economy and a redistributive state.