It is ironic that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called in a senior counsel to review the facts of Maria Bailey’s insurance claim. This involves two themes all too familiar in the story of reforming our “compo culture” regime – delay and the involvement of the legal profession.

In her RTÉ interview with Sean O’Rourke, Bailey skirted around the issue of who was actually to blame for the accident. This highlights one of the key problems leading to high claims costs and thus high costs of insurance. A culture has grown that if you get hurt on someone else’s premises, then you are in some way entitled to compensation – no matter who was responsible.