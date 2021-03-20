Cliff Taylor: Threats to Ireland’s FDI tax regime are quietly building

Reports of the death of Ireland’s business tax regime, central to attracting multinationals here, have been exaggerated for many years. But 2021 looks set to be a defining year for international tax.

Countries are scrambling for tax revenue after the pandemic. And the big digital companies, in the firing line for years over tax, are also in the dock over fake news and their massive influence. Put these two things together, and it points to more tax on big business.