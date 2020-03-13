Cliff Taylor: Irish economy faces crisis as coronavirus sucks out cash
We are used to mollycoddling multinationals but our SMEs now need urgent support
The Aldi shop in Blackrock, Co Dublin, on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
I started working in financial journalism a few weeks after the October 1987 crash. So I missed that one. But in the intervening 30-plus years I have never seen the economic outlook change so quickly – literally in a period of 10 days.
Hence the extraordinarily violent reaction on financial markets. And an economic outlook which, in the short term, is completely transformed.