Cliff Taylor: Irish economy faces crisis as coronavirus sucks out cash

We are used to mollycoddling multinationals but our SMEs now need urgent support

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Cliff Taylor

The Aldi shop in Blackrock, Co Dublin, on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Aldi shop in Blackrock, Co Dublin, on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

I started working in financial journalism a few weeks after the October 1987 crash. So I missed that one. But in the intervening 30-plus years I have never seen the economic outlook change so quickly – literally in a period of 10 days.

Hence the extraordinarily violent reaction on financial markets. And an economic outlook which, in the short term, is completely transformed.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.