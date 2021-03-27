Cliff Taylor: Don’t get excited for Tuesday’s update on restrictions

The Government has a difficult message to sell next week: the lockdown will go on and will not be reviewed again until late in May, with some limited modifications. The further reopening of construction after Easter is in the balance. The 5km restriction may be eased a bit and there will be some more outdoor activity allowed. The school reopening should be completed. But that will be it for now.

The better news is that a good deal more should be possible by the end of May, assuming the vaccine ramp-up goes as planned. The public has heard so many stories about vaccination supply problems at this stage that many have started to lose heart. But supply seems to be stabilising, and the challenge may soon move to how quickly jabs can be delivered to people’s arms. The stakes here – for health, society and the economy – could hardly be higher. All our eggs are in this particular basket.