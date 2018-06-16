Cliff Taylor: Calling Jacob Rees-Mogg’s double-bluff on Border
MP’s Brexit remarks like saying England should play World Cup with an oval ball
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg: engaging in a tactic to try to blame somebody else for the consequences of Brexit. Photograph: PA
In the long-running British TV show Call My Bluff , one team of “celebrity” contestants presents an obscure word and gives three competing definitions, two of which are bluffs and one true. The other team must guess whether the word in question is, say, a lesser-known type of grain, a piece of equipment used in lacrosse or a Venezuelan sea eagle.