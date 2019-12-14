Asked on Friday if Boris Johnson’s victory cleared the way for an Irish general election, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s reaction was “still not yet”. But it won’t be long coming. The Brexit timetable leaves a gap in February – and this is surely the ideal time for an Irish election. This would be a better time than, say, April or May, when trade talks between the EU and UK will be getting into full swing. We need to have a new government up and running here by then.

We can’t let Brexit dictate everything. But there is no other reason now to delay a general election. If it is a bit chillier trudging around the doorsteps in February compared to May, then so be it. Bring the gloves and the woolly hats.