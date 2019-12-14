Cliff Taylor: Brexit will be done – Ireland needs our election soon
We need a new government by April or May when EU–UK trade talks will be in full swing
The trade talks between the EU and UK will probably get under way in March, and will be getting up steam through spring and early summer. We need a government in place to argue Ireland’s corner here. Photograph: Getty Images
Asked on Friday if Boris Johnson’s victory cleared the way for an Irish general election, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s reaction was “still not yet”. But it won’t be long coming.
The Brexit timetable leaves a gap in February – and this is surely the ideal time for an Irish election.