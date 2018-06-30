At an EU summit in Maastricht in February 1992, journalists were housed in what appeared to be concentric circles around the summit venue, with the big countries the closest. This put a motley Irish contingent of journalists well out of town, struggling to communicate with the local dialect as we tried to find the train into town.

It seemed an appropriate venue to discuss the next step forward in European unity, a Dutch city with a rich history, nestled at the centre of Europe, just on the border with Belgium.

