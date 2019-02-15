Children’s hospital recklessness may scupper Government

Scandal touches on the increasingly sensitive fault lines in the agreement with Fianna Fáil

Noel Whelan

Minister for Health Simon Harris and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe. Photograph: Tom Honan

It is difficult to overstate the political implications of the national children’s hospital controversy. It puts much more than the political career of a single Minister at risk. It retains the potential to create a deep crisis for the Government, not least because it touches on the increasingly sensitive fault lines in the confidence-and-supply agreement with Fianna Fáil.

Tensions on the issue will resurface when the PwC report is finalised and published at the end of March. This may be just as the constraints Brexit imposes on full-blooded political competition in this country dissipate if, as seems likely, Brexit is delayed.

