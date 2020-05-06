Cheap, personal shots at politicians demean everyone involved

Kathy Sheridan: Oliver Callan and Eoin Ó Broin should know better

Kathy Sheridan

Eoin O Broin tweeted a link to an Oliver Callan skit about Leo Varadkar checking his notes on the Late Late Show, and said that “criticising, questioning and lampooning those in power is healthy, and should never be shut down”. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Eoin O Broin tweeted a link to an Oliver Callan skit about Leo Varadkar checking his notes on the Late Late Show, and said that “criticising, questioning and lampooning those in power is healthy, and should never be shut down”. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

At the weekend, two prominent politicians came under fire for reasons that appear nowhere in the “here be dragons” chapter of the political manual.

Eoin Ó Broin has been tweeting images of nice dinners for a while.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.