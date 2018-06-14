Chaos in Westminster sees prospect of hard Brexit recede
Squaring Border circle remains one of the most intractable elements of negotiations
The good news for Ireland from this week’s drama in the House of Commons is that thanks to Theresa May’s deal with the sensible wing of the Conservative Party the prospect of a no-deal Brexit now seems remote at best. Given the many twists and turns in the Brexit process to date, nothing can be totally ruled out but it would appear that the United Kingdom is heading in the direction of a soft Brexit.