One of the lesser-reported movements in Dublin at the moment is the drive to save urban trees. Across the capital, small pockets of residents are putting it up to the National Transport Authority to stop the felling of trees and encourage the creation of new green space as part of the BusConnects project, which will see new, larger bus corridors funnel workers from the suburbs and the commuter belt into the city.

The priority of the BusConnects project is to reduce journey times, but many residents who will be impacted by the new bus corridors potentially altering the fabric of their neighbourhoods are wondering whether the experiences of people driving through places is being prioritised over people who actually live there.