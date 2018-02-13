‘Bungalow Blitz’ another nail in the coffin for towns and villages

The Government must not deviate from plans to restrict one-off rural housing

Frank McDonald

So far, only the Green Party has insisted that the Government must not deviate from plans to restrict one-off rural housing under the national planning framework. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Just over 30 years ago, I wrote about the rampant suburbanisation of Ireland’s countryside by “one-off” houses in a three-part series we called Bungalow Blitz – a play on the title of amateur architect Jack Fitzsimons’ best-selling Bungalow Bliss, which had become the pattern book for those seeking to realise their dream of living in a rural area, removed from cities or towns.

