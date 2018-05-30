Bruce Arnold: We have just voted God out of the Constitution
Referendum has confirmed the rejection of the supervisory authority of natural law
Ballot boxes being emptied in Irish abortion referendum: The Supreme Court decided in effect that the People have an absolute power to make any laws they may please, even radically unjust and discriminatory laws. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne
One of the myths by which we live and organise our life in society is that there is a collective deity called “the People” which speaks to us through the ballot box, whose scripture is the Constitution and whose utterances are infallibly interpreted for us by the hierarchy of the courts.