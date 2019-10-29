Britain’s Brexit election will be like no other before it

Brexit has given the SNP and Lib Dems a new raison d’etre, and is responsible for forming the not to be underestimated Brexit Party

Finn McRedmond

No matter what Corbyn says during the campaign – and Labour will cast the manifesto net wider than every other major contender – this is as close to a single-issue election as possibly conceivable. Photograph: Getty Images

General elections are not won or lost on single issues. Tony Blair didn’t deliver a landslide in 1997 because of his pledge to deliver a national minimum wage or greater devolution for Scotland and Wales. Similarly, David Cameron’s unexpected majority in 2015 was not simply on the back of a promise to cut inheritance tax or his long-term economic plan.

Significant though these things were, results of general elections emerge from the nation’s prevailing mood; the aggregation of attack and counterattack lines; and the holistic policy platform of each party.

