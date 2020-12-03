Brexiteers line up Ireland as they play blame game

It looks like a scapegoat is required for the severe consequences of EU departure

Finn McRedmond

Recent economic modelling shows the long-term economic impact of a no-deal Brexit to be greater than that of Covid-19. Photograph: Peter Boer/Bloomberg

Recent economic modelling shows the long-term economic impact of a no-deal Brexit to be greater than that of Covid-19. Photograph: Peter Boer/Bloomberg

Remember Project Fear? The mainstay of the Brexiteer’s rhetorical handbook: casting those who attempted to explain the economic and social consequences of leaving the European Union as mere scaremongers who traded in pessimism.

Funnily enough, we haven’t heard much of it in recent months. Perhaps it has gone out of fashion, or perhaps as reality dawns – and formerly abstract concerns about the economy and employment fast become tangible – it has been shorn of all legitimacy.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.