Brexiteers line up Ireland as they play blame game

Remember Project Fear? The mainstay of the Brexiteer’s rhetorical handbook: casting those who attempted to explain the economic and social consequences of leaving the European Union as mere scaremongers who traded in pessimism.

Funnily enough, we haven’t heard much of it in recent months. Perhaps it has gone out of fashion, or perhaps as reality dawns – and formerly abstract concerns about the economy and employment fast become tangible – it has been shorn of all legitimacy.