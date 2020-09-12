Brexit’s back alright: Boris Johnson shows us a different sort of British government
Government here must now gain new understanding of UK counterparts
British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Brexit’s back alright.
After a period in which the issue was in abeyance as governments wrestled with the pandemic, the question of the UK’s future trade relationship with the European Union – whether it leaves the EU’s legal and commercial orbit with or without an agreement – returned this week to land smack bang into the middle of Irish, British and European politics, where it is likely to stay for the rest of the year. Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, etc.