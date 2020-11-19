Brexit has emboldened casual anti-Englishness among the Irish

Since Brexit established itself as a mainstay of political discourse, we have been treated to all manner of tedious diplomatic mudslinging. Barnier versus Boris; Dublin versus London; England versus Scotland.

In one strain of the British press, a consistent narrative emerged. Bruce Arnold wrote in the Telegraph that “little Ireland’s ridiculous leaders” were bought by Brussels; Ross Clark claimed in the Spectator that Leo Varadkar was “hung out to dry by the EU”; while a Sun editorial suggested his attempts to “wreck Brexit” had been a “suicidal failure of statesmanship”.