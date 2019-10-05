After a fleeting surge of optimism on Thursday, when MPs from both wings of the Conservative party lined up to back it, Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposal looked on Friday as if it was heading for destruction. The immediate response from senior European Union figures was dismissive, describing the proposals as unworkable and inadequate as the basis for serious negotiations.

Although a deal before the European Council on October 17th is unlikely, it is not impossible if the prime minister is willing to take some bold steps that carry a political risk but do not cross his own red lines.