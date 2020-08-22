Breda O’Brien: Teachers want rapid Covid-19 testing. Now
As schools return, ongoing test delays will cause virus to spread unchecked
If outbreaks are to be managed in schools the way they have been managed in nursing homes, direct provision centres and meat plants, there is little to inspire confidence. Photograph: George Frey/Bloomberg
Test, trace, isolate. These three things are vital to the containment of Covid-19. As schools begin to reopen from August 25th, there are grave worries about how testing and tracing will operate. We are about to usher a million human beings into closer proximity than any other group in our society.
A query to the Department of Health about what structures are in place for testing as schools reopen elicited this terse response: