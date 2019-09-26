Boris Johnson is beyond UK supreme court embarrassment
MPs return to parliament 2½ weeks earlier than planned but nothing else has changed
This week’s ruling from the UK supreme court is undoubtedly historic but its practical impact may be close to zero.
Prime minister Boris Johnson prorogued parliament to leave a credible threat of no deal hanging over his Brexit negotiations, or to make a no-deal outcome inevitable while negotiating in bad faith – the supreme court did not examine his sincerity on this point.