Border checks inevitable if Johnson reneges on Varadkar deal

UK prime minister ready to use every available trick to wriggle out of international deal

Stephen Collins

US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson at a hotel near near St Ives in England on Thursday, ahead of the G7 summit. Photograph: Toby Melville/Getty Images

US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson at a hotel near near St Ives in England on Thursday, ahead of the G7 summit. Photograph: Toby Melville/Getty Images

The arrival of the British sausage on the table as a key ingredient in the stand-off between the UK and the European Union is an illustration of just how farcical the row over the Northern Ireland protocol has become. However, it does indicate how Boris Johnson and his government are prepared to use every trick in the book to wriggle out of an international agreement.

It is more than 40 years since the fictional politician Jim Hacker, in the classic BBC comedy serious Yes Minister, staged a phoney row with the European Commission in Brussels over the future of the British sausage. The ploy was portrayed as generating huge popularity for Hacker with the Tory press and the electorate.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.