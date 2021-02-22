Bobby McDonagh: Time for a bit of perspective on EU relations

We must ensure the lessons drawn from EU’s article 16 error are the right ones

Bobby McDonagh

As the dust settles on the European Commission’s serious mistake in moving to trigger article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, it is time to restore some perspective. Above: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet/EPA

The French have an old saying: “il faut remettre l’église au milieu du village”, which suggests that it is sometimes important to get things back into proportion and perspective. Literally it means, “the church should be restored to its place at the centre of the village”. It is a phrase I sometimes heard around the negotiating table in Brussels.

As the dust settles on the European Commission’s serious mistake in moving to trigger article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, it is time to restore some perspective.

