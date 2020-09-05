Be outraged at the Golfgate 81. But leave the children alone

A video did the rounds on social media last week. It had all the elements required for maximum outrage: teenage girls with middle class Dublin accents; references to alcohol; blithe jokes about the one thing we have no sense of humour about.

It was a low moment in six months that haven’t exactly been a barrel of laughs – not because some bored teenagers made a video guessing which of their gang would be next to get Covid, but because of the ugly commentary it attracted. Sure, the video was in poor taste. They’re teenagers: poor taste is part of the job. But some of the comments were truly venomous, featuring the kind of nasty, sexualised insults that never seem to be directed at young men.