Battling Covid, let's support the many rather than the few

Many of us have got very used to living with Covid-19. And, as the weeks and months have passed, as well as improving our understanding of virology, epidemiology and infection control, we have gleaned information from Government on how to live with the pandemic.

There has been the formal learning, delivered through health messaging, ads and public notices: wash our hands, wear a mask, keep our distance. But there has also been a lot of informal learning as well. The Government’s actions have taught us that there are the rules, and there are exceptions to those rules. It should not surprise us to see this pattern mirrored in the behaviour of the public.

Orla Muldoon is professor of psychology at University of Limerick and is a member of the Department of Health behaviour and communications subcommittee that reports to Nphet

The deathly rise in cases associated with the third wave was the consequence of legitimate behavioural responses to the relaxation of the guidelines in December. The policy decision at that time made no sense in the face of the scientific evidence. But the Government made an exception to allow us have a “meaningful” Christmas.

And it was not the first time they did it. The ink was not even dry on the five levels of the national Covid plan when an additional level, Level 3 plus, appeared. Another exception.

In truth our national response has been marked by exceptions to facilitate sectoral commercial, civic, and political concerns.

Wet pubs

How many of us understood wet pubs as a distinct class of pub before Covid-19? This phenomena has all the appearance of a distinction to facilitate an exception, as it were. It entered the public conscience on foot of the successful lobbying by pubs which also serve food. Importantly, this exception, which allowed the reopening of so many venues in the run-up to Christmas, has been implicated in the post-Christmas surge in cases.

Similarly, we have had all sorts of travel rules that have restricted us to staying within 5km, and 20km, of our homes. On more than one occasion, we have been restricted to staying within our county. Yet during these same periods cross-border and inter-county travel continued. This exception, which facilitated the avoidance of thorny political relationships, again can be seen to have had an impact. It seeded disproportionately high levels of cases in Border counties.

Funerals are particularly difficult. Which of us feels comfortable barring family living abroad from returning home for a funeral?

Indeed, the seeding of the pandemic across the globe occurred because of international travel. The new variant of the disease we now are living with arose outside our own borders. We can tell this not only from the sequencing of the virus, and contact tracing, but also from our knowledge of infections in our own networks and communities. Yet, though we may not advise it, the Government continues to allow international travel. Presumably to facilitate exceptions.

It is no wonder that frustration is increasingly apparent in the weekly polling by Amárach Research for the Department of Health.

Embedded

As a nation, we have embedded and routinised many of the advised protective behaviours into our everyday lives. The bulk of the population “get it”. But if life is hard under normal circumstances, it can be a real test under Covid-19 restrictions. And it can be cruel for those of us thrown a curveball during these times.

And that is when we make an exception. In the last year, dealing with sickness, hospitalisation and bereavement has been very trying for many of us. To live within the restrictions during these non-routine times can be particularly challenging. Many of us have encountered pinch points. Funerals are particularly difficult. Which of us feels comfortable barring family living abroad from returning home for a funeral? Which of us is comfortable with not offering personal condolences to bereaved friends and family? Contact tracing tells us that funerals are repeatedly implicated in outbreaks and have even been super-spreader events. Quite literally, you cannot do right for doing wrong.

Around me, albeit virtually, I see people actively seeking to support and protect others whilst also trying to act with kindness and compassion

Equally, significant milestones are difficult to park as the pandemic proceeds. Birthdays, Communions, educational transitions. So though we are all keen to remain Covid-compliant, we don’t want those we love – in particular, the young and the old – to be denied the opportunity to mark key milestones. In truth, we worry these two groups have already lost too much.

Covid fatigue

In the UK the independent Sage group has highlighted that Covid fatigue is being used for political purposes to camouflage failures in government policy. Here, it is clear from last week’s Department of Health public opinion polling that increasing numbers of us are tired and fed up with this pandemic. But willingness to engage and work with the restrictions and a genuine frustration with the situation can co-exist.

Around me, albeit virtually, I see people actively seeking to support and protect others whilst also trying to act with kindness and compassion. However, the longer this pandemic goes on, the more we acclimatise to the threat and the more frustrated we become, the more likely we are to act in support of the few rather than the many. Let’s not make the same mistake as the Government. Exceptions put us all at risk. None of us is safe until we are all safe.