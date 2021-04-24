As Ireland reopens, the Government faces a treacherous balancing act
Cutting the emergency Covid-19 supports presents a huge political challenge
Minister for Finance Pascal Donohoe has said there will be no ‘cliff-edge’ withdrawal of Covid supports. Photograph: Julien Behal. No Fee
Now for the complicated bit. The Government has faced unprecedented economic challenges during the Covid-19 crisis – and has met them with unprecedented measures.
The decisions have been enormous involving one of the toughest lockdown regimes in Europe and the spending of billions of euro. But in many ways the decisions which lie ahead are even more complex and politically challenging.