Anne Harris: Covid-19 seems to have robbed Boris Johnson of his confidence

There is nothing like a pandemic for exposing the fault lines in leadership, literally as well as metaphorically.

Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, was giving a press briefing on Monday morning when she felt a tremor other than the normal excitable curiosity of the journalists present. “Don’t worry if things start to move behind me,” she laughed. It was merely the earth, she explained, and carried on unfazed. No surprise then that New Zealand has recorded only 21 Covid-19 fatalities and are now well advanced in lifting lockdown.