Voices from the Grave: Frank McNally on the mixed paternal legacy of ‘Irish tenor’ Jeff Buckley

There’s a tense moment in the documentary It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley when the eponymous musician is invited once too often to discuss the legacy of his singer-songwriter father, Tim.

“What did you inherit from your father?” a questioner asks. “People who remember my father,” Buckley Jnr replies, with a stare that discourages any follow-up.

In another interview clip, by contrast, he is generous to self-effacing fault in crediting his own extraordinary voice to a genetic inheritance predating both men: “It’s not my voice, it’s not his voice, it’s the voice passed down through every male member of my family.”

That may have been overstating the case. The film has many reminders of the spine-tingling things Jeff Buckley did with the voice during his tragically short career, especially on the 1994 album Grace.

As channelled by him, it seemed to have no bottom or top, moving freely across traditional male and female ranges in, as one contributor to the documentary estimates, “four octaves”.

But the documentary does not dwell on the Buckleys’ paternal inheritance, for good reason. Jeff was raised alone by his mother, Mary Guibert, after Tim left her pregnant and went off to pursue his own career in the late 1960s.

Father and son later spent a total of four days together in 1975 when Jeff was eight. Then Tim returned to his busy life and, a few months later, to the accidental alcohol and heroin overdose that killed him, aged 28.

Only then did Jeff adopted the surname that came with the voice, and that could be traced back through a whole series of Timothy Buckleys, one of them an emigrant from Cork.

Were they all singers, as their most famous descendant suggests? The documentary doesn’t tell us that or anything else about them.

But we know from Jeff’s writings and interviews that his American-born grandfather, Tim Snr, had “a beautiful voice. Irish tenor”. And we know that, in his early days performing in Greenwich Village, Tim Jnr’s voice was called “Irish tenor” too, although he would later change his style to lose the tag.

The voice was not alas the Buckleys’ only paternal inheritance. The other big influence, on the last two members of the family at least, was the absence of a loving father figure.

In the case of Tim Buckley Jnr, there was one physically present, but he was a harsh, aloof figure, damaged in more ways than one by his war years as part of a US airborne division in Europe. “Buck”, as he was known, came home with a Purple Heart and several other medals, but also with a metal plate in his skull, the legacy of a landmine explosion.

Forgiving his father’s absence, Jeff Buckley recalled of the grandad with the “beautiful” voice that he was “too much of a military hardass to deal with his own and his son’s talents”. He added: “With a father like this, it is no wonder that Tim Buckley was afraid to come back to me ... Because his only paradigm for fatherhood was a deranged lunatic with a steel plate in his head.”

Reading about the Buckleys sent me wondering what exactly the phrase “Irish tenor” – popular especially in the US – signifies. Yes, on the most obvious level, it means a tenor from Ireland, or with Irish roots.

But it has also long been used to describe a type of voice. It follows, paradoxically, that not all Irish tenors have Irish tenor voices. It may also follow that you can have an Irish tenor voice and be from somewhere else.

The common thread in descriptions is that it should be “light” and “lyrical”. Thus James Joyce, invariably described as having had a “light tenor” voice, qualified. So did John McCormack, with whom Joyce once shared a stage.

But then there was John O’Sullivan (aka Jean Sullivan), whom Joyce met and championed in Paris in the 1920s. Nobody ever called him a light tenor. After hearing his performance in Guillaume Tell once, an awestricken Joyce analysed the score and calculated that it included “456 G’s, 93 A-flats, 54B-flats, 15 B’s, 19 C’s, and 2 C-sharps”.

Far from light, Joyce considered him a contender for the world heavyweight championship of opera and agreed with the singer’s own assessment that he was unfairly barred from some of the big venues by “the Italian ring”.

Describing Sullivan’s vocal power once, someone else said it reminded him of the “Forth Bridge”. Joyce thought the comparison good but wrong. Sullivan’s was “not the voice of iron, it is the voice of stone”, he said, adding that Stonehenge was a better metaphor.

So although, being born (like the ancestral Buckleys) in Cork, Sullivan was an Irish tenor, he did not have an Irish tenor voice.

Whereas someone who did, by common consent, was the Scotsman Kenneth McKellar. And I have heard it argued that Luciano Pavarotti had most of the qualities required from an Irish tenor. Some critics still think he should have stuck to light or comic opera and left the heavy stuff alone.