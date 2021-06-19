Alex Kane: Fifty years of DUP angst has surfaced

For a few years it was the travails, spats and internecine warfare of the UUP which was viewed by the Northern Irish media as the gift that kept on giving. Today it is the DUP.

For 50 years it kept all of its business under wraps and there was a suspicion that anyone found guilty of leaking party secrets was escorted to the backdoor of party headquarters and presented with a one-way ticket to Dante’s circles of hell.