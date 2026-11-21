Jensen Huang’s $10,000 Tom Ford leather jackets may have earned the 63-year-old some derision from the sidelines, but they may also have signalled precisely the self-confidence in his virility that enormous power can kindle. Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times

Nvidia was the most valuable company in the world before the story broke of its now-disgraced chief executive Jensen Huang’s affair with a woman US authorities believe to have been a Chinese spy. Two more reported affairs with employees sealed his fate, and he was shown the door. Nvidia immediately lost half a trillion dollars of market value because of what the Economist called “the most expensive shag in history”.

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger famously declared that “power is the great aphrodisiac”. Huang’s antics seem to corroborate Kissinger. So, as it happens, does the science.

In 2011, Dutch researchers anonymously surveyed more than 1,500 professional men and women, asking them whether they had had extramarital affairs and whether they intended to. They also asked them to rate their position in their company’s power hierarchy. The results? The more power they had, the more likely they were to be unfaithful and the greater their intention to be unfaithful in the future.

Surely this was just true of the men? Wrong. At equivalent levels of power, women were just as likely to be as unfaithful as men, at least as far as this study showed. It follows from this that we hear about many more unfaithful powerful men than women not because men are inherently less moral than women but because men on average hold more power.

Why is there this link between power and infidelity?

The Dutch researchers found that the main pathway between power and sex was confidence in their charms and seduction ability. More power – more mojo. And as research has shown, confidence can act as a self-fulfilling prophecy: if you believe enough, some others will respond.

Huang’s $10,000 Tom Ford leather jackets may have earned the 63-year-old some derision from the sidelines, but they may also have signalled precisely the self-confidence in his virility that enormous power can kindle.

More fundamentally, power and sex are both strong stimulants of the brain’s reward system and dopamine pathways. They act like cocaine in making people feel potent, virile and all-capable.

Huang deceived his board by denying that his relationship with Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy, was anything but professional. He seems to have been unbothered by perceptions of a conflict of interest, becoming a vocal advocate for relaxation of export of Nvidia chips to China, which would benefit Alice Huang’s company. He also placed his daughter Madison, his son Spencer and son-in-law Nico in very senior positions in Nvidia. Nepotism is a giveaway sign of power intoxication in a leader.

[ Nvidia delivers strong results as board slams door on Jensen HuangOpens in new window ]

He eschewed traditional corporate hierarchy by having 50 or 60 direct reports – an impossible number that made sure little power was delegated. Except perhaps to his daughter who, reportedly as hot-tempered as her father is purported to be, is said to have intimidated people much more senior to her in the mega-company because of her family status.

Great power, success and wealth tend to make people feel special and – eventually – god-like. And of course gods make rules and don’t follow them. Corporate governance? That’s for the little people. Power reshapes the brain’s networks to make powerful people less conscious of constraints on their paths towards their goals.

Research shows that the powerful tend to pay less attention to obstacles – including ethical obstacles – than less powerful people, with honourable exceptions, of course. Increase the power and you increase the chances of corrupt behaviour – not in everyone, but on average. They know what they want and they are super-focused on getting it. That is as strong a recipe for success as it is risk for riding roughshod over rules and other people.

Jensen Huang’s eye-watering corporate and technological success – Nvidia is the banker to the entire, enormous AI investment deluge – has shaped his brain to focus on further breathtaking goals, but has probably inhibited its ability to remember or consider constraints and risk. That’s one reason why he could blithely court an alleged Chinese spy without anticipating the extreme risks for him and his company.

Great power hyper-focuses the brain on future goals and success – but at a cost. That cost includes the ability to, as the poet Robert Burns put it – “see ourselves as others see us”. The circuits of the brain that allow us to “self-monitor” (“am I coming across as too aggressive here?” “Am I going beyond the evidence in making these claims?”) are inhibited by a powerful focus on goals that leaves little cognitive room for introspection.

That’s one reason why dictators like Libya’s Muammar Gadafy could dress in outlandish theatrical plumage without the slightest insight on their part. Or prance with a chainsaw on a Maga stage like Elon Musk. Or appear painted in luminous orange like Donald Trump.

[ Jensen Huang has the affair – his wife gets the performance review. Some things never changeOpens in new window ]

The powerful have much less need to “read” other people than the less powerful. That’s why younger brothers and sisters tend to learn to be better interpreters of other people’s intentions than their older siblings, who have grown up used to more power.

Huang didn’t need to introspect much – he was too focused on meteoric success. Donald Trump’s biographer asked him in 2014 to contemplate the meaning of his life. He replied: “I don’t like to analyse myself because I might not like what I see.”

This lack of self-awareness tends to go hand in hand with a loss of empathy – the ultra-powerful risk being trapped in a bubble where all their limited attention is devoted to a combination of eager anticipation of more prizes, preening self-congratulation and lurking fear of the revenge of those they have trampled on, on their way to power.

These effects of power on the brain are what makes the concentration of unprecedented power in the hands of a few tech magnates so alarming. Their perception of risk, and hence their judgment, must be dulled by the power they hold. Some feel like superhumans, with a near-total absence of empathy for mere mortals rendering them heartless.

Huang’s missteps are probably small compared with what some other of his fellow tech overlords have done. But they are an ominous signal about the dangers that face us all.

Ian Robertson is a neuropsychologist and the author of The Winner Effect, which examines how power, success and failure alter brain chemistry and behaviour