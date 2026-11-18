Sarah Montgomery was 27 years old when she and her unborn child were murdered in Donaghadee in June 2025 by her former partner, Zak Hughes.

Northern Ireland is a brutal place to be a woman. British government statistics show that in 2024, women living in Northern Ireland were murdered by men at more than twice the rate of women living elsewhere in the UK. This earned the region the moniker of being “the most dangerous place in the UK to be female” – a label the PSNI claims is misleading. Yet the headlines tell their own grim story.

In recent weeks, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years after pleading guilty to the murder of 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery in Co Down. The 32-weeks pregnant mother of two was beaten to death by her former partner, Zak Hughes, in June 2025. Her remains were discovered by her grandfather in her blood-spattered flat. “When she screamed out for mercy, you continued to strike her at least 59 times until you killed her and her unborn child,” Judge Denise McBride told Hughes.

She added that the murder was “yet another femicide” in Northern Ireland. “Sarah is not just a statistic.”

A few weeks ago, a 45-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison for grievous bodily harm with intent aggravated by domestic abuse in relation to a frenzied attack with a hatchet on a woman in Belfast in 2024. And a few weeks before that, a 41-year-old Belfast man was jailed for two years in relation to an attack on his former partner, at the children’s nursery where she worked.

Last week, the North’s police watchdog gave evidence at a Stormont committee outlining how some Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers had targeted women and girls with “known vulnerabilities” for sexual purposes.

Women and girls I speak to in Belfast are horrified and frightened by what feels like a ceaseless stream of sickening violence. Up to the end of September, 32 women had been violently killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.

Many women living here don’t feel safe, and are deeply frustrated by how gender-based violence barely seems to register as an issue at Stormont.

Earlier this year, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said tackling misogyny would be central to the next phase of Stormont’s plan to end violence against women and girls. Yet it is a reflection of how differently the epidemic of gender-based violence is treated in the two jurisdictions that the North’s gender-based violence strategy received just £5 million (€6 million) since 2024, compared to the €363 million strategy announced by the Government in the Republic in 2022.

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Occasionally, individual cases will be mentioned by the local politicians in the chamber. But after solemn nods from fellow MLAs, the political cycle will simply move on with no calls for changes to legislation and no meaningful discussion of the pattern.

This stands in stark contrast to recent highly dramatic weeks in the parliament over the Drumcree parading row. When it comes to gender-based violence there are no motions of no-confidence submitted against ministers, staged walkouts of MLAs, or resignations tendered on a point of principle by MPs. The British Secretary of State won’t be ushered on to the next flight to Belfast to stage crisis talks at Hillsborough Castle. Neither the Taoiseach nor the British prime minister are likely to face any questions at press conferences.

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There seems to be a psychological dissonance on the issue of violence against women and girls. Politicians and society appear unwilling to see it as a political issue that merits urgent action. The legacy of the conflict plays some part in this, experts say.

Earlier this year, Women’s Aid Northern Ireland warned that rates of violence against women are “extremely high” due to “our legacy of conflict, the normalisation of violence”.

During the conflict, members of the local police force spoke of using the categories “ordinary decent criminals” and “ordinary decent murder” to demarcate crimes that weren’t Troubles-related. Domestic violence and femicide seem to have been relegated to these categories. Such a glib approach is a reflection of how the conflict warped society’s attitudes towards violence. Domestic violence simply wasn’t seen as being “as bad” as bombs or mass shootings. Unlike shocking images of blood-soaked streets or body bags splashed on the front pages of newspapers or captured in TV footage, gender-based violence happened at home away from the media’s gaze.

Research by feminist academic Monica McWilliams found how some women in republican areas who called emergency services seeking urgent help found the police refused to attend, on the basis that it could be a trap to lure them into republican strongholds where they would be ambushed.

In loyalist communities, women faced almost exactly the opposite issue. Rather than refusing to go into their communities, the armed state was deeply embedded in their lives. Many male unionists were given personal protection weapons by the state to take home and protect them from potential attacks in their homes. This included many unionist politicians, police and prison officers and security personnel who were entitled to have handguns in their homes.

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It’s a common feature of patriarchal societies that they find ways to minimise and dismiss the issue of male violence against women. Here, the issues of political violence, discrimination and civil rights are still viewed through narrow unionist and nationalist categories, while violence against women and girls is barely seen as a category of its own.

In March of this year, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher told the House of Commons he had “significant concerns” over his force’s capacity to deal with violence against women and girls. Then Northern Secretary Hilary Benn told MPs: “It is a source of enormous sadness, and I would hope shame, that Northern Ireland is the one part of the United Kingdom where it is most dangerous to be a woman.”

The statements made brief headlines but soon slipped from northern consciousness again without any action. The chief constable recently confirmed that the policing operation in the first week of the Drumcree parading dispute cost £3 million. As he gave this figure, I couldn’t help but think of his previous comments about the force lacking capacity to deal with violence against women and girls.

Of course, it was necessary that politicians showed solidarity and police gave protection to residents of the Garvaghy Road. However, the stark difference in response to the dispute and the ensuing political theatrics at Stormont does speak to what is considered a crisis in the north.

In the 28 years since the signing of the Belfast Agreement, northern society has stabilised and normalised in so many ways. Yet, when it comes to male violence against women, the legacy of conflict continues to warp attitudes. The conflict is long over but we continue to live in its shadow.

Siobhán Fenton is a freelance journalist based in Northern Ireland and the author of Ourselves Alone.