One of the mitigating factors the judge considered in deciding how long George Gibney must spend in jail was that, as he put it, “there is no evidence of subsequent offending” after the 1980s. It was a macabre source of relief that the teenager the former national swim coach raped in Florida in 1991 was unable to be present in the courtroom to hear that. She has been in institutional psychiatric care for most of the years since gardaí informed her in 2002 that the DPP had instructed them not to charge Gibney for what he did to her, resulting in her pregnancy. She had been bracing herself to testify against him face-to-face in court. After the two gardaí left her home that night, she tried to kill herself.

In passing the 15½-year sentence on Monday, Judge Mícheál P O’Higgins was legally bound to deal only with the evidence adduced in the case of four women abused in the 1970s and 1980s and whose testimonies finally secured Gibney’s conviction nearly 60 years after his first known crimes against children. Gibney’s 1991 rape of the teenage swimmer in Florida was not part of that evidence.

Another mitigating factor the judge cited was that Gibney had “no previous convictions”. That certainly was not for want of his victims’ perseverance in pursuit of justice over 25 years.

Lorraine Kennedy was not in the courtroom either. Her daughter, Louise, attended with a photograph of her remarkable mother who died seven years ago. Lorraine was one of Gibney’s earliest victims. She was a little girl when she joined the Guinness swimming pool in Watling Street. The first time Gibney knelt in front of her and put his fingers inside her was in 1966. Lorraine was unaware the coach was also assaulting her brother Francis, better known as Chalkie White, since he was 11, the year he became the youngest person to win the Liffey Swim.

The siblings were among the complainants in Gibney’s first prosecution on 27 counts of indecent assault and unlawful carnal knowledge. It collapsed in 1994. The paedophile fled the country the day before the High Court stopped the case. Sitting side-by-side in courtroom nine on Monday were Ber Carley and Tric Kearney, who were also part of that abandoned prosecution. In her book, Above Water: A Survivor’s Story, Kearney writes of her “despair forever believing we might find justice” on learning the prosecution had collapsed.

Carolyn Brown was in the courtroom on Monday, too. When the judge said Gibney had no previous convictions, the dejection in her face told yet another chapter in the State’s decades-long failure to deliver justice for the children assaulted and raped by the prematurely frail-looking 78-year-old with his legs casually crossed in his prison-issue wheelchair.

[ ‘He needs to die in prison’: Survivor of George Gibney child sex abuse reacts to sentencingOpens in new window ]

Carolyn was 13 when she started swimming at Newpark Sports Complex where Gibney reigned. He targeted her straight away. The abuse only stopped when, aged 15, she dropped out of school to her parents’ bewilderment and has never returned to education since. In 1998, she made a statement about Gibney to gardaí. They brought her back to her old school at Newpark to show them the office he used to lock her into, alone and scared.

“About six months later, I got a phone call from a garda saying the DPP had decided not to go ahead with my case,” Carolyn told me on Monday. “I was shocked. I thought maybe what he did to me was nothing, after all. That there was nothing wrong with what he did to me. There was a huge sense of not being believed.”

Her case was the third Garda investigation into Gibney’s lifelong spree of child sexual abuse. The 1993 prosecution failed when his lawyers obtained a Supreme Court order for a judicial review and, on foot of it, the High Court ruled that he could not adequately defend himself because some of the crimes were long ago and not specifically dated. The DPP did not appeal against the decision.

The second investigation involved four more of Gibney’s former swimmers, including the teenager he raped in 1991. By then, he was at large in the US and the DPP opted not to apply for his extradition. That same year, 2003, the State successfully sought the extradition from the US of celebrity chef Conrad Gallagher for allegedly stealing paintings from a Dublin hotel. He was returned to Ireland and acquitted.

Orla Poole, a victim of paedophile George Gibney, speaking to the media after Gibney was sentenced to 15-and-a-half years in prison at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

“If you can extradite Conrad Gallagher for three paintings, why can’t you extradite George Gibney for seven rapes?” wrote Bart Nolan to then Minister for Justice, Michael McDowell. Nolan picketed the national swim association’s AGM year after year in his campaign to get justice for Gibney’s victims. He died before it was delivered.

The fourth Garda investigation began in March 2015. Persistent Dáil questioning by Maureen O’Sullivan, then an independent TD for Dublin Central, culminated in the appointment of a garda detective superintendent to re-examine the 1993 case and any other subsequent and new complaints about Gibney. It petered out without a result. A State report by Judge Roderick Murphy neither named nor blamed anybody.

The fifth investigation started when four more ex-swimmers came forward after listening to the 2020 podcast, Where is George Gibney? by Mark Horgan and Ciarán Cassidy. The testimonies of these women produced the golden key to lock up the former Olympic coach at last.

Mark Horgan, co-producer of the podcast 'Where is George Gibney?'. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

There has been talk of closure for his victims and whatever consolation Gibney’s belated jailing brings them is to be celebrated. But there should be no closure for the State and its decades-long failure to bring to justice one of the country’s most notorious criminals. Individual gardaí and lawyers have shown commitment and determination down through those years, but their efforts were repeatedly scuppered by the system.

While the survivors try to pick up the pieces of their lives now, the justice system that betrayed them should not be let off the hook.

“The thing about the abuse is that it destroys your trust in anybody, so all those failed investigations were nearly worse than the abuse itself,” Carolyn Brown told me outside the courthouse. “You’ve had to trust again – to put your trust in the system – and then the system lets you down.”