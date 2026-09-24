Policies introduced in England in 2010 saw coursework and continuous assessment replaced with high-stakes final exams. The fact that these policies worked has, for some, only made matters worse. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Traditional teaching works and progressive teaching fails.

That is the inescapable conclusion of the 2025 international school rankings, published this month by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD’s) Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa).

England was the best-performing country outside East Asia, apart from Estonia, entering the top 10 in all subject categories. Most European countries have experienced sharp declines, including former global leader Finland.

England’s unique performance must be due to the unique policies it adopted from 2010 under Conservative education minister Michael Gove. He reversed decades of progressive policies and introduced a so-called “knowledge-rich” curriculum, with facts, dates, times tables and canonical books. Coursework and continuous assessment were replaced with high-stakes final exams.

Gove also reformed pupil behaviour and school management policies, encouraging traditional approaches to discipline and empowering schools to run themselves.

Although Gove based his reforms on detailed evidence, defying the progressive consensus remained a pointedly political act. He had to fight what he termed “the blob” – teachers’ unions, educationalists, council officials and his own civil servants – to bring in policies they considered a Dickensian outrage. The fact that these policies worked has, for some, only made matters worse. The final horror for the blob is that traditional methods have delivered progressive outcomes. England’s poorest pupils do better on average than all European pupils. Its immigrant-background pupils outperform the national average, unlike almost everywhere else in Europe.

Perversely, England is one of the few countries actively dismissing England’s success. Gove’s reforms are now being reversed by a Labour government whose motivations are a mix of conviction, clientelism, stubbornness and spite. Labour is beholden to the teachers’ unions, who have bitterly opposed all Gove’s changes from the outset.

Ireland scored almost as highly as England in the Pisa assessment, outperforming England in literacy, but it is on a downward trend that will presumably accelerate if senior cycle reform proceeds as planned.

[ Irish teenagers getting weaker at maths and reading, new international research showsOpens in new window ]

The reform vision set out by the Department for Education looks like the policies Gove tore up 16 years ago: a less content-rich curriculum, more emphasis on acquiring “skills” and “key competencies” and a significant shift away from assessment through exams. This builds on similar junior cycle reforms introduced over the past decade and a new primary curriculum being phased in from last year.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland is heading in the opposite direction.

DUP education minister Paul Givan is finalising a big reform programme, TransformED, which is clearly inspired by Gove’s example. It will replace a progressive model introduced in 2007.

Scotland and Wales have also adopted progressive practices under devolution and seen their Pisa rankings fall. Northern Ireland and Scotland once prided themselves on outperforming England; now they have slipped quite significantly behind it, with Wales perennially bringing up the rear. But the Scottish and Welsh governments show no sign of changing course, so Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK heeding England’s lesson.

Declining Pisa rankings have shocked many other countries into considering more traditional teaching methods, among them Sweden, France, Australia and several US states. Each part of Ireland has picked a side in a debate breaking out across the world.

[ Ireland’s falling reading rates: ‘There’s a crisis of literacy. There’s a crisis of reading’Opens in new window ]

Givan is battling a Belfast blob, though the worst it seems able to accuse him of is of slavishly following England. Why not follow what works? The same people were happy to demand Stormont slavishly follow Finland.

Besides, TransformED has notable differences from Gove’s reforms. It will depend heavily on the teacher training system, which Gove saw as an opponent to be sidelined. Modern language teaching will be pared back, while Gove increased it. There is no equivalent of the management reforms introduced in England.

To devise his discipline policy, Givan brought in the same expert used by Gove. Even this is producing a different outcome: Northern Ireland’s discipline rules will be set by Stormont, while Gove valued school autonomy.

TransformED is embracing digital technology, as is senior cycle reform. Yet most European countries considering traditional teaching are scrapping screen use and returning to books and written tests. TransformED may already be out of date as a conservative policy. All education policies are a guess at future need: it takes a decade or more for them to bed in and for their impacts to register. Any or all education policies could shortly be rendered obsolete by AI.

Givan’s term of office expires at next May’s Stormont election, when only a few of his reforms will be in place. A phased roll-out of the new curriculum is not due to start until September 2028. If another party takes education, TransformED is almost certain to be at least partially eaten by the blob.

But if enough of it survives to implementation, it should be possible to learn fascinating lessons by comparing outcomes either side of the Border.