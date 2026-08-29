“Say sorry and put an end to it”. That’s what my mum would say if we were arguing as kids. But after 65 years of campaigning and rowing, I have to ask: does the State have good manners when dealing with its citizens?

I’ll be honest: thinking of all the politicians I have met in the past 20 years since we formed the Irish Thalidomide Association, I couldn’t say they lacked manners. On an individual basis everyone I have met has killed me with kindness. Well, almost everyone. The State Claims Agency has just plain old tried to kill us with the process. That’s sort of their mission statement. You have to be in the whole of your health to take on campaigns for justice and clearly our gang are not.

I’d like to think I have reciprocated the kindness shown by individuals. So why is it so hard for seemingly polite people to muster a proper sorry?

Every politician in Leinster House has been shown the evidence of the very deliberate stance taken by the Irish State against us - the thalidomide children - in the 1960s. I have spent weeks this summer trying to organise 65 years of historical and up-to-date files on the issue. It nearly sunk me. I’ve searched archives and fallen down rabbit holes for years looking for answers. But to read them fresh, with 20 years of knowledge of how the State applies its apparatus against us, is one hell of a punch below the belt.

In case you haven’t heard our story: we are 40 kids from the 1960s whose mammys were feeling so ill in pregnancy, they gladly accepted the panacea their doctor or pharmacist offered. Thalidomide was advertised as “safe as a sweet” in the late 1950s and early 1960s, particularly as a cure for morning sickness.

The drug was developed and sold by Chemie Grünenthal in Germany and distributed in Ireland by TP Whelehan Son & Co as a sedative that could be taken by men, women and children; the developer failed to test it for its teratogenic effects. So when it crossed the placenta barrier it was like a wrecking ball to the developing baby. And the company knew this quite early on, but it was too busy counting the 30 pieces of silver that one of its biggest selling drugs (second only to aspirin) had put on its balance sheet to listen to warnings of harm that would burst its bubble.

Chemie Grünenthal was eventually forced to issue a worldwide withdrawal when it could hide the truth no longer. Doctors from Australia and Germany, having been ignored by the company for months, published a report in the Lancet saying the huge increase in babies born without limbs or with shortened limbs, with hearing and vision impairment and injuries to internal organs all had the common denominator of the mothers taking Thalidomide. A worldwide withdrawal was issued in November 1961. But not in Ireland. Read on.

Doctors and pharmacists here relied on the competence and governance of the State to oversee these products. There was a special drug division in the Department of Health and a 10-year working relationship between that department, the Irish distributors of the drug and Grünenthal on a variety of other pharma products sold here from the 1950s.

A very greedy German pharmaceutical firm, whose chief scientist, Heinrich Mückter, had worked as a Nazi scientist in a Polish concentration camp and is widely credited with developing Thalidomide, relied on countries to do the leg work on the withdrawal.

So, when the Irish agents were told by the company to withdraw Thalidomide in November 1961, TP Whelehan Son & Co issued a non-descriptive circular, as if stocks of the drug were an out-of-date batch that should be returned. No warning of its dangers, and no effort to recall stocks already sold. And then the Irish State added the nail to the coffin. Here, as government papers show, it made the decision that lest they alarm pregnant mothers into miscarriages by planting the fear they would give birth to horrendously deformed babies, the best course of action was to say nothing to anyone. Better that a few more mothers live unfairly with a lifelong burden of guilt for their actions than the State protect the children of the nation from catastrophic harm.

The Department of Health, in a letter to doctors in June 1962, seven months after the worldwide withdrawal, suggested they make “discreet enquiries” among colleagues “to find out whether and to what extent infant deformities, conceivably attributable to the use of these drugs, may have been noted in your area”.

It is impossible to figure out their exact mindset when choosing this path. Was it driven by the Catholic ethos of the Department of Health at the time mixed with a dose of the misogyny of the era? Harming the mothers, left to live with a burden of guilt; harming innocent babies who, if they had survived the birth, would spend a lifetime with disability, challenges and being stared at all our lives. Stared at sometimes in admiration, in awe, in disbelief and with a measure of cruelty. And we didn’t grow out of our disabilities. No, they attached themselves to us and have eaten away at our abilities and we have paid for it in spades with the pain of misusing limbs in ways that nature never intended. We gave and still try to give our absolute best efforts to live a full life in all aspects. And we aren’t done yet. Good days and bad days. Ups and downs.

So does anyone think it’s unrealistic to say we deserve an apology from the State for its hand, act and part in causing us this harm? I don’t. My fellow survivors - some of whom were born after the drug was recalled and so were needlessly affected by the State’s deliberate actions - don’t think it’s unrealistic; our families and friends don’t. And if I have the measure of those in Leinster House, they don’t think so either.

But here we are. So who on behalf of the State thinks we should wait longer for an apology? Who is blocking it? They have seen it done in other jurisdictions. State apologies were delivered by Australia and the UK including to Northern Ireland survivors just up the road. But not here. Posthumously is apparently acceptable to some politicians, as they have already passed the point of no return for some of our friends, now deceased. Meanwhile, at 96 years of age, Thalidomide mum Mary Clarken, when asking for the apology before she dies, simply says: “Show us what you are made of - we are beginning to doubt”.

The State has rightly in later years put up its hands and said “mea culpa” to a host of mistakes it made over decades on the nation’s behalf. And trust me, there is no hierarchy or pecking order in those State apologies. All have been warranted and fought for hard and at a great personal cost by victims and survivors of episodes in our history that should make us hang our heads in shame. The State’s dragging-out of the apology adds layers of hurt to what survivors have already been through. That refusal to own the failed responsibilities of the past, and to put it right now, erodes us as a nation and undermines the good we are capable of. If you can’t get it right for a tiny group of just 40 survivors, then what have we become?

Finola Cassidy is a Thalidomide survivor and campaigner