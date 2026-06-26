The great and bad – and the allegedly bad – are being felled at a rate of knots.

In Norway, Marius Borg Høiby, eldest son of the crown princess, has been found guilty of raping women, domestic violence and drugs offences.

In Spain, the prime minister’s wife, Begona Goméz, has denied any wrongdoing as she faces trial arising from allegations – made by an organisation with far-right links – of embezzlement, influence-peddling and corruption. Now the judge himself has become the subject of disciplinary action after he suggested her police escort could help her flee the country.

In Scotland, Peter Murrell, the post-facto estranged husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, has been jailed for stealing Scottish National Party funds, thereby helping himself to a camper van and a lawn-mowing robot.

In Israel, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu is fighting court charges that he took bribes, including cigars, champagne and jewellery, in return for rendering political favours. We await his appearance before the International Criminal Court on an arrest warrant it has issued for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

And, in Northern Ireland, Jeffrey Donaldson, the most powerful unionist politician until his arrest, is in jail for raping and molesting a little girl and sexually abusing another child.

The jury’s unanimous guilty verdicts on Monday afternoon brought reassurance rather than surprise to those who had followed the trial at Newry Crown Court.

Nothing could match the earlier explosion of astonishment when the knighted Lagan Valley MP was arrested in March 2024. The clanging noise then was the tectonic plates shifting beneath the once-untouchable establishment – a sound amplified by the swiftness of Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service in bringing charges just four weeks after the complainants had contacted police.

The North’s administration of justice has come a long way from its bigotry era of internment without trial and Diplock courts. Watching the same television footage night after night of an implacable Donaldson getting out of a car and entering the courthouse with his trusty briefcase, one question kept recurring: would this happen to someone of his prominence and power in the jurisdiction south of the Border?

The prosecution services in the Republic and the North are governed by like-for-like principles. Both apply similar tests for determining whether suspects investigated by the police should face trial. The process has two phases of consideration: the first is if the evidence is sufficiently compelling that a jury could find the accused guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The second is if prosecution is in the public interest.

“It can be said that it is not in the public interest to use public resources on a prosecution case which has no reasonable prospect of success,” according to the guidelines for the DPP’s office in Dublin. “Furthermore, if there was a very high rate of prosecutions resulting in acquittals this could undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system.”

It is unclear where the “gavel” would land if, instead of “no reasonable prospect”, there existed some prospect of a conviction or if, instead of “a very high rate of prosecutions”, the incidence was merely high or even slightly high. The problem with these parameters is they rely on subjective judgment and, because of strictures preventing the DPP from publicly explaining prosecution decisions, they raise the question: are some people getting away with it?

Take, for example, the case of Nikita Hand versus Conor McGregor. Gardaí investigated her complaint that the professional fighter and buddy of Donald Trump raped her. The investigation file was sent to the DPP, who directed that no charges be brought, presumably because the defence was likely to argue the case on the murky coin of consent despite the bruises on her body and rips in her clothes. Yet in Donaldson’s case there were no fingerprints, no DNA or medical evidence, no eye witnesses.

Hand courageously took a civil action against McGregor. The jury in the civil case believed her and awarded her nearly €250,000 in damages. McGregor appealed and lost again. Cases like this can damage the public interest when, according to the CSO, 95 per cent of those who experienced sexual violence as an adult and told someone else about it never disclosed it to the police.

There is a maxim that justice delayed is justice denied. Advocates often cite it about delays in the court process, but the requirement for justice begins before the courthouse is reached.

Credit is due to the Public Prosecution Service in Belfast for pursuing the complaints against Donaldson. His conviction has sent out a message that it regards nobody as untouchable.

The lesson for this side of the Border is that the delivery of justice is not a simple equation of number-crunching and bookies’ odds.

While it is true that some potential prosecutions could harm the public interest, a practice of erring on the side of caution and refusing to bring charges in marginal cases can be an injustice to the people.

Evidence has been put into the public domain in the past pointing to unlawful behaviour in senior ranks of the financial services, banking and politics, but nobody has been brought to court in a number of these cases. Surely the people’s right to vindication ought to be an equal consideration in deciding whether a person is charged with a criminal offence. When the system of accountability fails, it damages society’s faith in it.

The guidelines for the DPP’s office state: “A wrong decision to prosecute or, conversely, a wrong decision not to prosecute both tend to undermine the confidence of the community in the criminal justice system.”

A healthy State needs a robust and brave prosecution service. Are we not lucky in Ireland that, unlike so many other countries, the rich, the powerful and the prominent are all as pure as the driven snow?