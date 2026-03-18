Louis Theroux's documentary Inside the Manosphere: The problem for all women and men is that none can deny that the manosphere exists. Photograph: Courtesy of Netflix

You may have to persuade yourself to watch Louis Theroux’s Inside the Manosphere. The parade of bullish, wealth-obsessed young men, drunk on hatred and on their own voices, their hair, their gym bodies and their rich boys’ toys is nauseating. The Lamborghinis, the trophy apartments, the lackeys filming every vacuous, vainglorious move for social media content, the women flitting through as negligible props will chill the blood.

Watch again and the soulless, ignorant young men become savagely wounded children with podcasts, millions of social media followers and a guru in the shape of the alleged rapist and sex trafficker, Andrew Tate.

Watch the relentless scratching for the content to get clicks to lure more lonely, insecure boys into the squalid porn/crypto/investment/Ponzi schemes with the “cheat codes” which fund the toys that “prove” the success of the brand, luring in even more of the lonely boys. And so on. A perfect circle of exploitation.

The word misogyny requires a mention at this point – not to get all righteously indignant, but merely to note that a hatred of women is the spine of the endless rants. That means ascribing globe-conquering, men-destroying powers to the women – who are simultaneously seen as stupid sets of brainless breasts and orifices who shouldn’t have a vote. It means emoting about protecting your family while boasting about your “open monogamy” arrangement.

One in such a relationship with a woman about to have his third child boasts about going “straight for the threesome” on dates with other women. Another – Harrison Sullivan aka HSTikkyTokky – gets a cut of OnlyFans “models’” earnings (once known as pimping) while expressing disgust for their activities. Confronted about his homophobic and anti-Semitic rants, he denies it all, bewildered because: “No, I’m clip farming.”

Women offer themselves up to be shamed and abused on air, which raises the question of whether they are complicit in some grotesquely unbalanced transaction. Female partners and employees are silenced when Theroux attempts to engage with them. Their role is only degradation. It can never be otherwise.

Schoolgirls might view it through Angie’s lens. She scuttles around for her controlling partner, but her eyes widen when Theroux poses questions to him about his plan to take multiple wives.

Schoolboys might observe Mattie, a vulnerable young man who moved to Miami to make it big, but ended up sleeping in his car and crying every night, grieving for his dead brother. Mattie has found salvation and strength in influencer Justin Waller, whose message is to never give up, because unlike women (who are “born with titties and a vagina” in the words of one guru, and therefore feel entitled to tall men with big incomes), “men are born without value”.

People don’t want to see an empowerment of men, Mattie parrots, musing that maybe men are meant to suffer. But his guru doesn’t believe in depression, so Mattie vows to build generational wealth – though in a world designed to make men fail, he is certain that no 9 to 5 job is going to give him that level of wealth. We can only guess at how he means to achieve it.

[ Louis Theroux – Inside the Manosphere: A tentative dip into the world of toxic masculinityOpens in new window ]

It may be through Tate’s The Real World online business school, which boasts 18 “professors” and for which Waller shills, selling subscriptions at $49 (€42) a month. The grift is unending. Theroux invested £500 (€578) in HSTikkyTokky’s scheme; at last sight it was down to £162.

This has been long in the making. The last US presidential campaign became known as the “testosterone podcast election”, because Donald Trump sat down for hours with the supportive manosphere boys, feeding grievance and victimhood, bringing their squalid language and talking points into mainstream conversation. They helped carry Trump to the White House.

But it’s easier for some observers to blame the feminists and their woke male swing-alongs for causing it. And since Theroux traces the protagonists’ needy, destructive anger to the absence of fathers in childhood, that must be the feminists’ fault too, right?

HSTikkyTokky’s devoted mother worked six-day weeks late into the evening to put him through private school while an older clip shows him trying to connect with his father (a former England rugby international), and saying: “You didn’t reply for 10 years.” With Theroux, he argues furiously that “there is no trauma there – it’s not something that I’m aware of”.

Tate (not interviewed in the documentary)has said that he learned a lot when “my dad beat the f**k out of me”.

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Waller accuses his mother of excluding his father and burning down houses to claim the insurance, although Theroux found no evidence of claims or charges.

We can argue about the original sin that turned little boys into a version of Donald Trump – the world’s most obviously wounded child – but it’s the Matties who should concern us now. He represents all the boys on the cusp, who have been sold the idea of a matrix – a secret world government run by Satanists, feminists and Jews, which is purposely designed to make men fail. Mattie will crumble under his guru’s pressure to man up or he will morph into the worst, emotionally-disconnected version of himself, like his gurus.

The problem for all women and men is that none can deny that the manosphere exists or that it is founded on a Darwinian view of alpha male supremacy.

Women are entitled to be concerned for their sons, for the men they will become and they are also entitled to fear for their daughters who must live with it.