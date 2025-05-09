Pope Leo XIV in Ireland: Unassuming and personable, he answered emails on the friary stairs

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, addresses the crowd from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica for the first time. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty

On Thursday evening, every Augustinian friary across the country erupted in cheers. Their former prior general, but more importantly, their brother – known to them as Bob Prevost – had been elected pope.

Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, visited all the Irish Augustinian friaries about every four years during his tenure as their international leader from 2001 to 2013. He is seen as unassuming, kind, personable, intelligent, but unafraid to assert authority when needed.

The wifi was terrible when he visited the Ballyboden Augustinians in Dublin. Discovering that the best reception was on the stairs, the prior general of a religious order found in some 47 countries camped there for the afternoon to answer emails. When offered a chair, he courteously replied that he was fine on the stairs.

But if there was joy in the friaries in Dublin, Dungarvan, Cork, Drogheda, Fethard, Galway, New Ross and Limerick, I was assured that there would not be a chicken left alive in Chiclayo, Peru, as the locals celebrated their former bishop.

On the understanding that I would not name him in The Irish Times, one Augustinian suggested that the speculation about whether Pope Leo XIV was a liberal could be answered by one question. When did you last meet a liberal canon lawyer who studied in the Angelicum, the Dominican College in Rome? The Church was never going to elect Che Guevara as Pope.

According to this Augustinian, the key to the former Bob Prevost is not a somewhat meaningless liberal-conservative frame, but understanding the distinctive role played by South American bishops, characterised by closeness to their people, service and justice.

Technically the first North American pope, he is better understood as the second South American pope. Pope Leo XIV’s heart is not in the Chicago of his birth, but Peru. He broke with tradition not to speak in English, but Spanish. The friars have been WhatsApping a photo of him on ponyback, complete with a traditional Peruvian saddle and blanket. He looks totally at home.

He is in tune with Pope Francis but no clone.

For example, wearing the traditional papal garb, including the distinctive red cape called a mozzetta, which Francis declined to do, was a subtle sign of independence. The mozzetta symbolises the compassion of Christ for humanity when he sacrificed his life.

His choice of Leo XIV echoes Pope Leo XIII’s commitment to dialogue with the world, the deployment of diplomacy for peacemaking, the complementary roles of science and religion, and workers’ rights to form unions, receive just wages and work in dignified conditions.

The popes named Leo include five saints. The first, Leo the Great in the fifth century, was declared a doctor of the church by Pope Benedict XVI, so significant was his positive defence of Christian orthodoxy. The first Leo also persuaded Attila the Hun not to sack Rome and the Vandals to spare most of the art and architecture.

In a world beset by war, unrest and polarisation, our new Pope Leo used the word “peace” nine times in his first, short, handwritten address. He mentioned accompanying, walking together and encountering nine times, and building bridges three times.

He quoted St Augustine: “With you I am a Christian, for you a bishop.” In the sermon where the quote originates, Augustine speaks of the terror and burden of his office as bishop, which would be impossible without God’s grace. Significantly, Augustine says: “It consoles me more that I have been redeemed with you than that I have been placed over you.”

The quote indicates that the new pope sees his role as walking together with all the baptised. He has expressed a particular wish to be close to those who suffer and has lived that in his commitment to the poor of Peru.

Pope Leo XIV is embarking on one of the world’s loneliest and most criticised roles.

There are already criticisms of his role in historical sex abuse cases in Peru, allegations that he did not do enough, particularly from three women who say he never opened an investigation into their cases, and their abuser was never suspended from ministry. The Diocese of Chiclayo strongly disputes the allegations.

On the other hand, in a Sky News interview, Juan Carlos Cruz, a Chilean victim of clerical sexual abuse in Chile who became extraordinarily close to Pope Francis, declared himself hopeful, grateful and happy to see Robert Prevost elected.

How will Pope Leo be received in Ireland? Once the most fervent Catholics in Europe, many are cynical and disillusioned with the church and not remotely interested in a new pope. To have an impact in Ireland, Pope Leo XIV will have to show total commitment to rooting out the evil of sexual abuse in the church and holding bishops and church leaders accountable. He will have to speak of faith in terms accessible to everyone, but also not water down the challenge of belief.

His fellow Augustinians are not alone in looking forward to and praying for the pontificate of their astute, understated brother with the heart of a lion when it comes to serving others.